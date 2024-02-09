Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. 13,279,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,862,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

