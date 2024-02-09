Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.2% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $7,225,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.1% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $551.13. 368,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.