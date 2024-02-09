Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.900-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Haemonetics also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-4.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of HAE opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average is $86.64. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

