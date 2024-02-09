Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) vs. Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Critical Analysis

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) and Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Hang Seng Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial 12.94% 9.13% 0.79% Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Hang Seng Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hang Seng Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.13%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than Hang Seng Bank.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hang Seng Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Hang Seng Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial $377.59 million 1.11 $48.85 million $2.71 8.71 Hang Seng Bank $6.11 billion 3.23 $1.30 billion N/A N/A

Hang Seng Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats Hang Seng Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers corporate and industrial (C&I) and equipment finance, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential, and consumer lending activities; treasury management services; C&I advisory services; escrow management; deposit generation; investment management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties, as well as operates automated teller machines. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance, investment, and other wealth management services, as well as consumer lending and wealth management services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment services, and corporate wealth management services; general banking and transaction banking, corporate lending, deposits, and cash management services; and tailored solutions and services in foreign exchange, bullion, equities, fixed income, and securities financing, as well as manages the funding and liquidity position activities. In addition, the company offers retirement benefits, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and representative office in Taipei, Taiwan, as well as a network of outlets in the Mainland of China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited operates as a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

