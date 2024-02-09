HC Wainwright Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $457.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $397.00 to $457.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $412.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $423.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $409.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.25. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,644,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after purchasing an additional 124,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,946,630,000 after purchasing an additional 135,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

