HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.42

Separately, TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191,548 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,482 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,589,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 832.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,379,000 after buying an additional 1,814,263 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

