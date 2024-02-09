Head to Head Review: CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) vs. DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive -39.56% 14.18% 12.08% CSG Systems International 5.67% 26.36% 6.81%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DoubleDown Interactive and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 1 0 3.00 CSG Systems International 0 1 4 0 2.80

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.64%. CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $63.40, suggesting a potential upside of 18.86%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and CSG Systems International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million N/A -$233.98 million ($2.41) -3.69 CSG Systems International $1.17 billion 1.35 $44.06 million $2.19 24.36

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats DoubleDown Interactive on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.