Head to Head Review: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) & Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NeoVolta and Evercel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NeoVolta presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.75%. Given NeoVolta’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Evercel.

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -88.40% -35.83% -35.53% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and Evercel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million 15.46 -$2.64 million ($0.07) -22.98 Evercel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Evercel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoVolta.

Summary

NeoVolta beats Evercel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

