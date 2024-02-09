Head to Head Review: Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) vs. First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Yum China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.87 $6.91 million $0.36 63.56 Yum China $10.98 billion 1.49 $442.00 million $1.96 20.23

Profitability

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Yum China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 2.67% 4.12% 1.94% Yum China 7.53% 11.56% 7.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Yum China shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Watch Restaurant Group and Yum China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 3 1 2.83 Yum China 0 1 4 0 2.80

First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.39%. Yum China has a consensus price target of $61.63, suggesting a potential upside of 55.42%. Given Yum China’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Summary

Yum China beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

