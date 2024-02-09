Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 466 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $310,102,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,330,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.2 %

COP traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.37. 2,698,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day moving average of $116.58. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

