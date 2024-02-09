Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $189,668,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Datadog by 68.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 245,175 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Datadog by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Datadog by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,748 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 845,304 shares of company stock valued at $101,237,869. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.80. 3,589,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,756. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $137.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,139.07, a PEG ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.