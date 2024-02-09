Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 0.8% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.52. The company had a trading volume of 104,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

