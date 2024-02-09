Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $110.26. 694,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,783. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.4734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

