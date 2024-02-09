Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PXD traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.54. 668,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,180. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.88 and a 200 day moving average of $231.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

