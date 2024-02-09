Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

DEO traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $146.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.93. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

