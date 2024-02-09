Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $905,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,861 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $11.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,966. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 208.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

