Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 7,811 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.8% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 306,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

OKTA stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,799. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

