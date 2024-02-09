Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 1.3 %

Intuit stock traded up $8.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $661.36. The stock had a trading volume of 390,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,375. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $662.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $614.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

