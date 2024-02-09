Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 277 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,794 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH traded up $3.29 on Friday, reaching $202.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,163,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.77. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $203.18.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.