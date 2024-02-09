Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,126 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. American Express makes up 0.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $212.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $214.25. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

