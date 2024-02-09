Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$6.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$5.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$144.00 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 35.85%. Research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$95,406.48. In related news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$420,692.83. Also, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

