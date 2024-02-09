Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,084,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575,093 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.99% of Hecla Mining worth $23,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

