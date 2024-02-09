Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.62 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $64.71 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00079475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00021019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,665,267,274 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,665,267,274.04993 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07640968 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $63,622,089.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.