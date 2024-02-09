Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

HTBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 32.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,750 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,718,000 after buying an additional 953,372 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 516,348 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $2,832,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

