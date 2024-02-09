Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 925 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.20. 947,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,155. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $84.58. The company has a market cap of $539.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

