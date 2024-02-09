Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Electric Power by 62.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 13.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

AEP stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $75.79. 280,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,581. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.92. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

