Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 43.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. 225,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,513. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.27%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

