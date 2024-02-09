Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,710. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.00. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.