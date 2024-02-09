Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,881,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.82. 669,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,553. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

