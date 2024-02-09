Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.29.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE UPS opened at $147.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

