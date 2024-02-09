Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $433.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.80 and a 1-year high of $448.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.