Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $64.43. 1,012,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

