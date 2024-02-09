Herold Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $77.13. The stock had a trading volume of 511,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,114. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.