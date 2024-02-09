Herold Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $175.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $175.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.