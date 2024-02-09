Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Crown Castle by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.92. 96,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $142.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

