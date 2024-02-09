Herold Advisors Inc. Has $469,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 350,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,319,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

