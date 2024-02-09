Herold Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,368 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

