Herold Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,824,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,375,000 after buying an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,298,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,634,000 after acquiring an additional 138,597 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,950. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $82.41.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

