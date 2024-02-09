Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 580 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.76. 1,987,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,436,273. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

