Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,393,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,674,961,000 after acquiring an additional 148,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,208. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $393.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

