Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 6.1%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 321,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 861,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $498.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.07 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
