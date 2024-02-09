Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 6.1%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 321,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 861,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $498.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.07 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

About Hesai Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,749,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,695,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

