Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Hess worth $49,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Hess by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hess by 30.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Hess by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $146.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average is $148.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

