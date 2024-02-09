HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 390,492 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,492 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $59,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

