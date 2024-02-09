HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 158,232 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $56,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $196.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

