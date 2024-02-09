HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 262,801 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,801 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $48,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,130,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $103.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

