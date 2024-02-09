HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 30,809 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 876,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,809 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $56,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

