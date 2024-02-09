HighTower Advisors LLC Has $50.14 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Moelis & Company worth $50,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after acquiring an additional 870,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 92.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 809,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 389,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MC stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

