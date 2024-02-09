HighTower Advisors LLC Has $51.07 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,811 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $51,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $85.02 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

