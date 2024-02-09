HighTower Advisors LLC Has $53.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,979 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $53,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

