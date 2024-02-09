HighTower Advisors LLC Has $66.49 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $66,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average of $120.26. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $129.96. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.